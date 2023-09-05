Janice Arlene Hesse Kerbs 

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Janice Arlene Hesse Krebs has gone to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born October 22nd, 1946 in Nampa, Idaho and entered Heaven’s gate August 23rd, 2023 in Grand Coulee, Washington at age of 76.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, David Krebs and her children Janette (Rex) Hyatt, Kris (Ted) Piccolo; grandchildren Desiree, Cody, Kendall and Madeline and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in His presence by father Arlin Hesse and mother Madeline Borchers Hesse and sister and brother-in-law Lucille and James Martin.
Jan worked part time as a book keeper for nearly 30 years in their hometown of Tillamook, Oregon in the medical field and her favorite past time was gardening and building projects. Jan’s most treasured times were spent with her friends and family (too numerous to name) and in their adventures meeting new people to share her experience in Christ, ever looking to help other’s lives. She had a vigilant sense of justice, and rarely held back in its’ defense. You always knew where you stood with her, as she was bold and honest!
She loved to travel with her husband David of 60 years. She never knew a stranger.
Graveside services held in Grand Coulee, Washington at Spring Canyon Cemetery, 2:00 p.m. on August 28,2023. Family is requesting memories in her name go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Answers in Genesis.
Although she is greatly missed, our earthly loss is purely Heaven’s gain as Jesus said to her “well done, come home.”
