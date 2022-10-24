Janet Johansen, of Rockaway, passed away October 13, 2022. Janet was born April 4, 1952 in McMinnville, Oregon to John and Ruth Whalen. She married the love of her life, Carl Johansen on October 1, 1971. Janet loved her family, especially her grandkids. You could frequently find her walking barefoot on the beach and being surrounded by friends and family. She loved serving the church and being a part of her church community. She was always serving at church and opening her home to friends and loved ones.
Janet is survived by her husband, Carl, brother Charles and sisters Marilyn and Gloria; her children Caran, Jon, James and Charlynn and their spouses and her 11 grandchildren, Emily and spouse Lucas, Caleb, Stella, Ethan, Nicholas, Aksel, Joslynn, Olivia, Anders, Karsten and Alexandra. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements There will be a memorial in her honor at a future date to be determined.
