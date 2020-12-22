Jane was an amazing woman, who was very close to her family and her close friends. Jane was born on January 5, 1949, in Los Angeles, California. She was the second child of Howard Stewart Mutz and Doris Jane McGlynn. She lost her parents early in life, but was the caretaker for her father, as he passed away, in 1970.
Jane worked at Coldwell Banker for more than 25 years, in Los Angeles.
Her move to Tillamook, Ore. was in 1998. She moved to be close to her sister, Judi Labeck. Jane helped Judi, at her restaurant, Muddy Waters. Both Judi and Jane were well known by the citizens of Tillamook. When Jane started working at Adventist Health Hospital in 2004. Jane was always a hard worker and was a very devoted employee.
When her sister Judi was diagnosed with cancer, Jane was with her and caring for her until her death.
Jane is survived by her siblings, Diane, Lawrence, Stephen, Howard and Harold. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was very much beloved by her family and will be sorely missed.
