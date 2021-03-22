Jane L. Sheahan, 57, Green Bay, formerly of Tillamook, Ore., passed away in her sleep on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after a lengthy battle with Multiple System Atrophy. She was born on Dec. 26, 1963 in Tigard, Ore. to Tom and Jean (Thille) Butterfield. Jane obtained an associate degree in Natural Resources. On July 25, 2009, she married Joseph Sheahan at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maple Grove, Wisconsin. Jane was an adventurous and outdoor woman who loved fishing, hunting and camping. This adventurous spirit led her to be chased by a grizzly bear and being caught in a typhoon off the coast of California while fishing, among many other adventures. Jane had a fondness for various farm animals especially chickens and sheep. She was an avid gem hunter, searching for various crystals. Jane also enjoyed gardening, crafts and cooking. She worked for a number of state and federal agencies in Natural Resources and Fisheries.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Sheahan; son, Christopher Chen; father and mother, Tom and Jean Butterfield; sister, Christine (Kenny) Gibbs; aunt, Joanne Rivas; Mark (Barbie Williams) Butterfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. To view the recorded livestream of the Mass please visit the Prince of Peace Catholic Community Facebook page (popgb54311). Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center especially the Physical Therapy Department who helped maintain her quality of life over the last few years.
