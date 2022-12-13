Jane Erskine

Jane passed away on December 6, 2022 at the age of 94, with family by her side. She was born in Sydney Montana on August 22, 1928, to James Cyrus Boles and Lois Amelia (Young) Boles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lois Boles, eight brothers and two sisters, Bill, Vin, Keith, Norman, Fran, Ray, Ernie, Bud, Evelyn, Helen Kay and her husband; Wayne Erskine and daughter Pamela (Erskine) Lamont and son-in-law Dwight LaMont.
Jane was united in marriage to Wayne Erskine on September 18 th , 1949 in Portland, Oregon. They met at a dance in Pacific City, while Jane was living and working in Cloverdale. While at the dance a friend came up to Wayne and asked “how the baby was”, my mom thought he’s a married man; as it was, they were asking about his new niece. They were soon married and enjoyed 20, short, but wonderful years together until his death in 1969.
After Wayne passed, Jane went back to work to raise her four daughters. She worked at Ahern’s Jewelry, Kimmel’s Gifts and Heusser’s Grocery, where she met and made so many wonderful friends. She retired at the age of 70, where she moved to Bay City to be near her daughter and Son-in-law.
Jane was an active member of the Bay City United Methodist Church. She was the treasurer and a member of United Methodist Women. Jane loved her church and the lord, service to the church was so important to her. She was active in the church bazaars and rummage sales. She loved to bake and her pies and lemon bars were famous. One year at age 90, Jane made 64 pies. She always told us, “The day I have to buy a pie crust at the store is the day I quit baking pies”. Her nieces and nephews always looked forward to Mom’s cinnamon rolls as well.
After Dad died, mom soon became a member of the Elk’s bowling league in Rockaway. She loved to bowl and made many lasting friendships. When the Rockaway Recreation Center closed, she continued to bowl at the Tillamook Bowling lanes until her late 80’s when she had to stop due to some health issues.
Jane loved to play cards, she was a member of a bridge group and the “Hen’s” Group, she is last of those lovely ladies to pass. She was a competitive card player, later she enjoyed playing “Hand & foot”, pinochle and a game called “I hate this game”. Mom would go to Five Rivers, and the Elks to play cards wherever there was game to be played. Later, when she lived at Five Rivers, she played cards with her dear friend, Sylvia Goeres, Pat Tucker and until her death Virginia Woodward.
She was an adopted mother to many, and “Grandma Jane”, “Nana Jane” to so many. All of her Grandchildren, nieces and nephews looked forward to her cards. Jane never forgot an important date. If you needed to know a birthday or anniversary, she had the answer. Her memory never failed her.
She is survived by her children, Patti and Walt Porter, of Wheeler, Marla and Greg Tipton, of Garibaldi, Marcia and Steve Baertlein, of Bay City, her grandchildren, Brett and Janet LaMont, Nicole and Eric Reed, Erin and Jason Christensen, Angela Porter, Travis and Allison Porter, Dave and Jeanine Stacey, Katie Remington, Geoff and Susan Baertlein, Lynnelee and Kimberly Baertlein and 13 Great Grand Children, and many more who knew her as Grandma Jane.
A Service will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 12 noon and a graveside service at 11 am at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens. All are encouraged to stay and visit with the family and help us celebrate the life of this amazing lady. She always enjoyed a party, many of her favorites will be served.
