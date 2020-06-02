James W. Cook was born in Newport OR on May 12th 1934.
He passed away with family by his side at his longtime home in Cloverdale OR on May 7th 2020.
On October 15th 1955 he married Mary Ann Williams and they had six children together, Brock, Coletta, Teresa, Tina, Rob and Jason.
Jim served in the United States Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean War.
Jim fell timber his entire life and worked for several local logging companies including Hopkes logging, Crown Zellerbrock & Dan Luoto.
Jim’s favorite things to do included camping, hunting and fishing. He loved going to the Oregon jamboree in Sweet home Oregon every year. He enjoyed listening to country music and spending time with his family there every summer.
If you knew Jim Cook you knew the most important part of his life was his family.
He was always willing to lend a hand with his children, his grandchildren and his great
grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his son Brock, one son-in-law and four granddaughters.
Jim is survived by his wife, Five children, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rest in peace Dad we all love you and will miss you very much.
Deceased's funeral arrangements A Celebration of life at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.