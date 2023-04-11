James Timothy Goddard

Beloved Husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to all.
Born to Clarence (Pink) and Viola (Mic) Goddard in June 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho. A town he very much loved. He graduated high school and joined The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps ROTC at ISU in 1959 and completed his Licensed Practical Nursing training at Saint Anthony Hospital.
He was a devout catholic and as a young man spent time at monastery with the monks of The Abbey of our Lady of The Holy Trinity. Here he enjoyed the “peace and quiet up there with God and even contemplated priesthood with his Brothers and Monks.”
It seems God had other plans for him upon meeting his future bride and love of his life at a town dance he happened to be the Disc jockey for. They would marry in the summer of 1966 and were blessed with seven children to raise. Together they went on to buy two radio stations, running ads and playing their favorite country songs and top 40 hits! Throughout their lives together in Idaho and later in Montana they would go on to own and operate a small newspaper, invest in real estate, and even build a hotel off the hwy in Missoula.
He went by many monikers that would stick with him throughout his life. His name was James but some called him Timothy, Big Tim, Ranger, or Terrible Tim. But for those that sought love and friendship they mostly just called him dad. He loved to joke around and it’s here in this display of humor and wit you would find a great companion. He had a magnetic personality and a gift for gab.
A kind man with an insatiable taste for knowledge. He was truly brilliant and thought to have a photographic memory. He could easily recount most days, people, and places throughout his life. He loved sharing stories, laughing, dancing, going for long car rides, good food, but most importantly he really found joy being with his family.
To list all of his ventures would be an impossible task and instead we wish to speak of his generous nature and his incredible heart.
He found himself a local to the Oregon Coast for the second half of his life. He started a small car business. Coming into the car lot was like coming into Cheers… here everyone knew your name and if they didn’t they would soon find it out along with your credit score, proof of income, and a co-signer as needed! Not a chance you were leaving without… yep, you guessed it, a very “new to you” car!
But in all seriousness the car lot was a hub for all. And it really mirrored Big Tim as a person. A place where no matter your religion, political affiliation, or truck preferences you could find a friend in him. He rarely missed a day of work and somehow found a way to make everyone feel like someone. This was his greatest gift… friendship. Because above all else, Dad was a friend to all. His absence is immeasurable and, in his memory, we will find the greatest of men.
Big Tim is survived by his children; Timothy Goddard, Alexis Goddard (Randall), Scott Goddard (Alice), April Buckmeier (Scott), Boone Goddard (Summer), Tylee Laurance (Nic), Faith Hinkson (Zach) his 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and one due in June. He is also survived by his seven nieces and their families whom he loved dearly.
He loved The Lord and gave thanks regularly despite any hardships. It would be a failure not to mention his love and dedication for his wife Leslie. After she received an early onset dementia diagnosis, he cared for her in their home for many years and never gave up on getting her well. He has now joined her in heaven and his family finds comfort knowing they are together again.
His life was colorful as he himself shined bright. Impossible to be forgotten and missed beyond belief.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 8th at 1 p.m. at Pacific Restaurant 205 Main Ave, Tillamook Oregon. In lieu of flowers, contributions “in memory of James Goddard“ may be made to Saint Mary’s by The sea in Rockaway Beach Oregon.
