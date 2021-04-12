James Thomas Myers was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Tillamook, Ore. and passed away March 10, 2021, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. James attended school in both Tillamook and Knappa, Oregon, graduating from Tillamook High School in 1980. Following high school, James earned a teaching degree from Western Oregon University and worked as a special education teacher at Nestucca Valley Elementary in Cloverdale, Oregon. He married Marcelle Girard on July 21, 1990, and they lived in Beaver, Oregon until Marcelle passed away January 4, 1991. In 1998, James moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he worked as a property manager and English teacher. While in Puerto Vallarta, James met Bety Aldana Suárez and they were married in 2003. He is survived by his wife Bety and her family in Guadalajara, father Norm Myers of Tillamook, sister Candace Ryding and her husband Ross of Desert Center, California, brother Norm Myers and his wife Lois of Eugene, Oregon, sister Lynne Miller and her husband Randy of Tillamook, Oregon, sister Suzanne Harold and her husband Ron of Astoria, Oregon and AFS exchange student brother Jan Eriksen of Oslo, Norway. James was preceded in death by his mother Bert Myers and first wife Marcelle Myers.
