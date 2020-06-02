James Ray Murray went to be with the Lord on May 23rd, 2020 after battling kidney cancer for two years. He was surrounded by his loving wife Shirley and family in their home in Oceanside, OR.
Born on October 28th, 1942, Jim grew up with younger brothers David and Michael Maginnis in Beaverton, OR. As a boy, he enjoyed spending time with his father fishing and other outdoor adventures. Jim graduated from Beaverton High School in 1961, then enrolled at Portland State University.
He joined the Army in August of 1963 and was stationed in Germany. After 3 years, he returned to PSU and graduated in 1968 with a B.S. in Business Administration, later earning his Masters in Taxation.
Jim earned his CPA certificate and was a member of the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Society of Certified Public Accountants.
His first job out of school was with the IRS as a Revenue Agent, then later on to Moss Adams as Tax Senior. He worked for Publisher’s Paper Co. as their Tax Manager, PacifiCorp as their Managing Tax Director, and Portland General Electric Co. as their Tax Director, retiring in 2005.
In 1974, he joined the Tax Executives Institute. He became an active member of the organization and was elected International President in 1996. He also chaired the Corporate Tax Committee and wrote and taught TEI’s first Tax Management course. In addition, served on the IRS Advisory Council and chaired a large case subcommittee. Jim and Shirley attended conferences around the country over the years and met many lifelong friends through TEI.
He and his “cute red-head” and golden retriever Mac moved to Oceanside, OR in 2005 to be near the grandchildren and enjoy retirement at the beach.
However, retirement was not yet to be. His son-in-law recruited Jim back to the office, where he gave invaluable advice to Loten and Jennifer as VP and CFO at Rosenberg Builders Supply in Tillamook. Always a community volunteer, his last role was Treasurer with C.A.R.E., a local non-profit social service agency.
He and Shirley enjoyed many trips and cruises throughout the world over the years, their favorites being Antarctica, Normandy, the Baltics, and the Mediterranean. Jim, Shirley and Jennifer enjoyed their last trip together to Ireland in 2018. He and son Chris loved the Trail Blazers and frequently watched games in person and at home. He also enjoyed bird watching and playing the banjo (admittedly not a great player, but an enthusiast!). A regular golfer for the majority of his life, he combined his love of golf and travel by visiting Scotland and playing the Old Course with his brothers, nephews, and friends.
Jim was predeceased by his father, Ray Murray and his mother Thelma. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; daughter Jennifer Hooley (Loten); son Christopher Murray (Veronica); son Daniel Murray and grandchildren Samuel James and Olivia. He loved his family, friends old and new, his church and community. We will miss him so very much.
He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery. As a traditional service isn’t possible due to the virus, the family asks for memories to be sent for the compilation of a family album. Please send to either:
or
Jennifer Hooley
P.O. Box 399
Netarts, OR 97143
Donations in Jim’s name can be sent to C.A.R.E. under “greatest need” at:
Physical:
C.A.R.E.
2310 First Street, Ste. 2
Tillamook, OR 97141
Electronic:
