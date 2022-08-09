Born May 26, 1951 in Tillamook and passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s diseases on July 31, 2022.
James Patrick Kelly, known as Pat by friends, was born in Tillamook and worked for Tillamook Fire District for over 47 years. He was the Department’s apparatus officer and official trainer, where he encouraged many young men and women to become EMTs and firefighters. Pat retired as a career fireman with TFD but continued as a volunteer lieutenant until 2021. Pat also drove triples for Tillamook Portland Freight, trucking out of Tillamook in his off time.
Pat was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and traveling to New York to work with New York Fire Department after 9/11. His favorite place was Coffman Cove in Alaska, where he enjoyed halibut fishing and bear hunting with his friends and nephews yearly.
Memorial contributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tillamook Fire Volunteer’s Association in Pat’s honor.
Pat is survived by his wife Kristi, Daughters Karleigh, Kourtney Wilks (Chad) Grandsons Chance and Hayden Kelly, Brysen Wilks and granddaughters, Truleigh Kelly and Breslynn Kelly-Wilks.
Private Wake will be held in September.
