James Morris Cooper, 91, passed away April 22, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon.
He was born in Tillamook, Oregon on January 31, 1931 to Joseph James Cooper and Bessie Knight Cooper.
Jim grew up in Watseco, Oregon and attended Rockaway Grade School. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1949.
Jim met and married Marlene Barker in 1963 and they made their home here in Tillamook.
Jim or “Coop” as he was known worked for the Tillamook County Creamery for 47 ½ years. He started as a freshman in high school in the Buttermaking Room on First Street (in the old Murphy Furniture Building). After graduating high school Jim did a stint in the army before returning to the Butter Department where in 1964 he became buttermaker until the department closed in 1982. He worked a couple of years in Cold Storage before he moved to the TCCA Feed Store where he worked for 8 years until his retirement.
Some of the things Jim fondly remembered from his years at the Creamery were water fights, cooler hockey, butter balls on the ceiling and speed challenges in cartoning butter.
Jim was an avid sports fan. He loved the Portland Trail Blazers, playing pool, baseball and fishing. He also had a love for drifting the Wilson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Bessie Cooper and his sister Arleta Dalke.
Jim is survived by his wife Marlene Cooper, brother-in-law John Dalke and nephews Tim and Dan Dalke.
There will be no funeral services.
