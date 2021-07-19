James Michael Brown, 90, passed away peacefully in Ellensburg, Wash. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Jim was born May 8, 1931 in Portland, Ore. to Dr. Hugh and Marie (Yunker) Brown. He was a long time resident of Beaverton, OR.
Jim graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Tillamook and attended Gonzaga University. In 1955 Jim and Gilda (Richards) were married in Tillamook. With their young family they explored and camped throughout the West and made regular road trips to eastern Canada to visit Gilda’s family in Ontario. In later years they were intrepid travelers.
Jim loved meeting people and easily made friends wherever he went. He had a unique instinct for engaging strangers in fun conversations that everyone enjoyed.
His 42 year career with The Oregonian newspaper began in the classified department and after a short break in the late 1950s to manage the Fern Café in Tillamook, he returned to The Oregonian and became the paper’s purchasing agent until he retired in 1996.
He is survived by his son David Brown and wife Rhonda of Cle Elum, Wash., daughter Sheilagh Brown and husband Dunham Gooding of Bellingham, Wash., sister Mary Malone of Petaluma, Calif., grandchildren James, Justin, Ashley, and Aeneas, and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Gilda, and sons Hugh and Steven.
Jim was an active member in the purchasing agent association, of which he was president twice, the Navy League, the Japan – America Society, the Elks Club, and the Order of the Antelope.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton, Ore.
In recognition of James Michael Brown, please donate to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Checks can be mailed to OHSU Foundation, PO Box 29017 Portland OR 97296 or contributions can be made online at https://www.onwardohsu.org/donation
