James “Jim” Arthur Berg of Manzanita, OR (formerly of Westwood Hills, KS) passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 with his wife and sons at his side. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at Cannon Beach Community Church (132 E. Washington, Cannon Beach, OR).
Jim leaves behind his wife Rebecca and his sons James “Jamey” (wife Heidi) and John “Tony” (wife Laura). Jim is also survived by his grandsons: Jacob, Elias “Eli”, and Henry; his brother William “Bill” Berg of Thomaston, CT; and his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Berg of New York, NY. His brother Richard “Rich” predeceased Jim.
To read more, please visit CrownCremationBurial.com (“Obituaries and Tributes: James Arthur Berg”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.