James H. Abbott was born July 27, 1935 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to Thomas and Ila Abbott, and passed away March 9, 2023 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 87. He worked in the sawmill as a saw operator and enjoyed hunting with his brothers in his free time.
James is survived by his daughter Betty Lovitt of Tillamook; sons Jamie Abbott of Tillamook, and Jeff Abbott of Tillamook; eight sisters, six bothers, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
