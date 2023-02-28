James Eugene Bauman

Big, happy Jim was born on 3/18/23, the baby of the family in Otis, Oregon. Sadly, Jim’s mama died in childbirth, so, which left his father to raise the six children alone.
At 17 years old Jim graduated from Taft High School and at 17 years joined the USMC.
The places Jim was stationed were Hilo, HI., and New Zealand. Jim was honorably discharged and then met his future bride, Dallie. They married a month later which lasted 62 years until Dallie passed away.
Jim joined the Oregon State Police and was stationed at West Slope and then Tillamook, Oregon. Jim retired after 30 years.
They had a motor home and traveled a lot through many states and enjoyed their life, made many new friends, fished a lot, and had so much fun.
Jim loved to fish and gave many friends the fish that he caught.
He is survived by his significant other Shirley Leckington, Dick Bancroft, Norman Michal, Sam Bauman, Jim Bauman, Sunny Cerveny & Rollie Winter.
As weather permits Jim’s ashes will be spread up the Wilson River near the summit. email dingodan121@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.
