Jim passed away, suddenly, on Oct.12, 2020, at his home on the Wilson River in Tillamook with his wife, Peggy, at his side. They had been married for 56 years.
Jim was born to Loretta and Verne Brisbee in Portland, Ore. He graduated from Franklin High School where he met his future wife. They were married in July of 1964. In the late 80's, they bought property on the river and built a cedar log home in 1992. Jim had fished that river since his teens, first as a "bankee" and then from boats that became exponentially larger as the years passed! After retirement, he and Peggy lived there year round. He was living his dream!
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Mark (Stacy) and Kelly Ingraham-German and his grandchildren, Tyler, Parker and Baylee Brisbee and Alec Ingraham and Wyatt German. He also leaves his brother, Larry (Kathy) and his sister, Donna (Randy), as well as "spare sis", Jeri ( Jim) and their families.
He will be missed by his long-time fishing friends including Jack, Ed, Dan, Micki and his friend to the end, Scott.
At his request, no services will be held. His ashes will be spread on his beloved river at a later date.
