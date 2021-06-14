James “Jim” was born April 4, 1935 to Edward and Regina Woods in Portland Ore., and passed on April 16, 2021, just making it past his 86th birthday.
Jim grew up in Portland, Ore., going to school at Central Catholic. In 1954 he enlisted with the Army as a Heavy Weapons Infantryman. His assignment took him to Germany, once he finished his tour, he returned back home to Portland. In 1962 he joined the Portland Fire Department until retirement in 1986. While in the Fire Department, he was also building boathouses along the Willamette and Columbia Rivers, and worked for the American Dairy Association.
After his retirement, he moved to Tillamook, Ore. where he became actively involved with the Tillamook Anglers and the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery - serving as the secretary for many years. Volunteering and participating in Handicapped Fishing Day, Fin Clipping, the “Astoria House” for Buoy 10 fishing, and the Tillamook County Fair – just to name a few.
Jim loved spending time with friends and family at the Elks, Eagles and Moose Lodges, all three of which he held memberships at various times. Jim loved his family and loved to have family and friends gather together. His laugh and smile were the greatest!
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, crabbing, clam digging, gold mining, gardening and working in his yard - which always looked like the cover of a Better Homes and Gardens magazine.
The last few years of his life he spent in Redmond, Ore. Enjoying family and friends, and fishing for crappie at Brownlee Reservoir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Pat and Jacquie, his first wife Jean, and his second wife Carole.
He is survived by his children- Kimberly and her husband Phil, Kathleen, Craig and his wife Alice, grandchildren - Ryan, Austin and Shiranne, great-grandchildren - Henry and Kate, his partner Cyndy. Carole’s children - Kathy and Mike, their children and grandchildren, as well as many beloved friends.
Jim “Dad” our Hero. We hold you close in our hearts and we will love you always…until we see you again.
A Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Heights Memorial Garden in Tillamook, Ore. on Friday, June 25 at 1:30 p.m.
A Celebration of Life honoring several Tillamook Anglers that have recently passed will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m. at the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery in Tillamook, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery in Tillamook, Ore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.