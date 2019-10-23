James E Short

James Edward Short passed away Oct. 4, 2019 from complications of Congestive Heart Failure. Born 8/5/43 and raised in Tillamook, OR, Jim worked the hay fields and dairy barns of the county and often accompanied his father on logging runs. A graduate of Tillamook High School Class of 1961, Jim was active in the band and drama programs. He worked at the fairgrounds, plywood plant, the creamery, The Fern Cafe and the firehouse before moving to Sacramento, CA to attend college.
While working for the Fruitridge Fire Department, he met his wife Susan (Reed) and they were married from 1963 until her death in 2012. Jim was active in the Firefighter’s Union Local 522. In 1972, Jim was injured In the line of duty while working for El Dorado County Ambulance Services. He would go on to become the Communications Chief for the City of Folsom and write the grant to establish the 911 system in the city. Continued health issues from the injury rendered him unable to work by 1976 when he was declared permanently disabled.
Fortunately, Jim had another passion – At the age of 19, the firemen at Fruitridge asked him to don a cheap Santa suit for their annual holiday party since all the kids knew the other men in the department. Jim would end up with a 51-year career as Santa, eventually growing out his own beard and becoming a “Mall-Quality Santa” as it’s known in the business and working at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento. He would play Santa at the Folsom Zoo Christmas Party for the animals for 27 consecutive years and was the Santa for the grandchildren of the kids he originally entertained at 19 years old.
Following the retirement of his wife from the US Postal Service in 2009, Jim and Susan sold their home and bought a motorhome to travel and visit friends and grand-children throughout the western U.S.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Short (Camille) of Beaverton, OR; Daughter, Joanne Smith (Bill) of Columbia Falls, MT; and four grandchildren, Joshua Short, Jensyn (Short) Laduke, Skyler Smith, and Jonah Smith.
Memorials can be made in the name of Jim Short to the Santa Sleigh program sponsored be the Folsom Police Officers’ Association. https://fpoasantasleigh.firstresponderprocessing.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.