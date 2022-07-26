James C. Fields (Jim)

James C. (Jim) Fields brought joy and wisdom to everyone he crossed paths with during his nearly 90 years of life. He peacefully passed away July 18, 2022, at the age of 89. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Marshal and Gladys, and brothers Robert and Richard.
Jim was born October 1, 1932, in Amity, Oregon and spent the majority of his adolescent life in Eugene, Oregon. He served his country during the Korean War and utilized the GI Bill to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University.
The majority of his professional career was spent with Shell Oil Company, eventually owning a distributorship in Roseburg, Oregon. Upon retirement he earned his real estate brokerage license, continuing his passion of working in the business world.
Jim loved spending time with friends and family, working on and restoring classic cars, hunting, and fishing, traveling, reading, and playing the stock market.
Jim is survived by his four sons and spouses, Mike and Debra Fields of Dallas, TX, Scott and Cathy Fields of Long Beach, CA, Tom and Kathy Fields of Salem, OR, John and Brenda Cooper of Cloverdale, OR and daughter Shawna Schotanus of Monument, CO, 20 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.