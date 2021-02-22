James A. Metcalfe passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, at the age of 73, in his home surrounded by family. He passed after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Portland, Ore. on July 18, 1947. His parents were Glenn and Marjorie Metcalfe (Wilhelm). He attended school in Tillamook and enlisted in the Navy in 1964. While in the Navy, Jim met his wife Lee in Hawaii and they were married at the Pearl Harbor Base Chapel in 1970. Jim was aboard the Barbel, Daniel Boon, Plunger, and Sargo submarines for 5 years. He was then transferred to the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C. In 1974 he was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving 10 years. During his Navy career he received the Good Conduct Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Navy Expeditionary Medal.
The family then moved to Tillamook, Ore. to take over the Metcalfe family farm. After owning the farm for 24 years Jim and Lee sold the farm to their son Eric. Jim then worked for the Oregon Youth Authority for 12 years. He enjoyed working and helping the youth at the facility. After retiring in 2009, Jim enjoyed vacationing in Arizona, fishing, golfing, playing Yahtzee, and cheering on his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also an Elks member for almost 50 years where he loved to play cards and shoot pool with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife Lee of 50 years, his son Eric, his daughter Lorrie, and three grandchildren; Jerrad, Morgan, and Libby. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
His memorial will be held at noon at the Tillamook Elk’s, on Friday, Feb. 26. If you are unable to attend the memorial, the services will be broadcasted online at www.TCTVonline.com. Click on live broadcast.
