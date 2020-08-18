Jaki Smith Darby was born April 4, 1967 in Portland, Oregon to Jim and Nancy (Buswell) Smith. She passed away at her home in Bay City on August 7, 2020.
Jaki grew up in the Portland area and graduated from Tigard High School in 1985. She married Lee Darby in 1991, started a family, and moved to Bay City In 1998. Jaki became active within the Neah‑Kah‑Nie School District when her oldest son entered Kindergarten. She started as a parent volunteer, eventually being hired as a substitute for the classified staff, then finally became the Instructional Assistant for the district's preschool, where she was lovingly known as "Miss Jaki" by her students and their families. Jaki was also the volunteer coordinator for the SMART reading program at Garibaldi Grade School, where she was able to combine her love for children with her love of reading.
Jaki was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping (especially for others), and loved spending time with family. She planned and organized many family reunions and delighted in visiting with her large extended family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and took great pleasure in making others laugh.
In September of 2019, Jaki was honored to be welcomed as a member of Bay City United Methodist Church, and often referred to the congregation as “my church family.” Joining the church brought her comfort and much joy.
Above all, Jaki was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons Jered and Tanner. She was their biggest supporter, their loudest cheering section, and their safe place to land. Jaki always considered motherhood her greatest blessing.
Jaki was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Don Bain. She is survived by her beloved sons Jered and Tanner Darby, both of Bay City, sisters Jodi (Bill) Rasar of Sheridan, and Lori (Gene) Edwards of Canby, brother Mike (Conny) Smith of Vancouver, eleven nieces and nephews, and twenty-nine great nieces and nephews.
An online memorial service will be determined at a later date. Links for the service will be provided through Jaki’s Facebook page or through the Bay City Methodist Church. Please contact the church for more details.
In lieu of flowers, Jaki has requested donations be made to Tillamook Animal Shelter.
