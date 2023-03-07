Jacqueline Marie Skarda, the daughter of Hugh Harold Skarda and Agnes Mary Ann Briskey Skarda, was born on July 24, 1943 in Hustisford, Wisconsin, and died on February 6, 2023 in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, Central America.
The Skarda family moved to Tillamook County Oregon in 1944. In 1951 they bought a dairy on Old Woods Road. Jacqui attended school in Cloverdale, graduating from Nestucca Union High School as the Salutatorian of the class of 1961. Recipient of multiple scholarships, Jacqui chose to go to Pacific Business College in Portland. She used her business education to support herself while she spent 100 hours per month in volunteer bible education.
Early in her life Jacqui chose to become a baptized Jehovah’s Witness. At age 24 she was chosen to complete a specialized course in bible instruction and missionary training at the Watchtower School of Gilead in New York City, graduating on March 10, 1968. Jacqui spent more than 55 years teaching people about the bible and God’s purposes and promises for the future. She called her students “her children”.
Jacqui loved her family and tried to come home for family weddings and special occasions as often as possible. Jacqui is survived by her brother George (Kathy) Skarda of Independence, Oregon, and her four sisters, Patricia Penney, Rodna Bos, Jeneanne Upton, and Ginger (Bill) Slavens, all of Tillamook County. She took great pride in the offspring of her siblings and is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews, and a great-great nephew and a great-great niece.
The custom in Guatemala is to have the service the same day as the passing. Jacqui was laid to rest there at her request. That day there were 310 people at her services in person along with another 297 online connections. She loved people and loved to teach them about hope for the future.
The family is planning a local memorial service for Jacqui at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 5000 Idaville Road, Tillamook, Oregon on March 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. PST. You can also join online via Zoom. Please contact Tillamookcongregation@gmail.com for Zoom connection information. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Main Office Conference room at the Port of Tillamook Bay located at 4000 Blimp Boulevard, Tillamook, Oregon.
