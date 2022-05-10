Jacqueline Mae Gordanier was and will always be a spectacular woman, with a beauty that shone from within. She was one of those rare people who found the best in everyone, and her love and generosity transcends personal relationships and generations. She was courageous and fierce in her love, quick to joy and laughter and welcomed everyone with huge smiles, big hugs and such cheerful affection it instantly put new-comers at ease. Everyone who knew her is warmed by the memory of her smile.
The true number of people touched by Jackie is immense and unknowable. Throughout her life she took in and loved so many as her own, showing kindness to everyone she met. Those that met her briefly were moved by her. She has inspired gratitude in those she never met as her love and joy have shaped us, nurtured us and continues to emanate through us.
Our memories of Jackie are precious: her warm embraces; her lovely letters; the millions of pancakes and tuna melt sandwiches (infamous for generations to come); her joy in her garden; the rise and fall of her voice as she exclaims “Ooo-ooh” with delight. We may think these are all we have left of her, but Jackie’s gift continues to shine in this world through each of us that knew her, radiating out to influence those she will never meet.
This is the beauty, the power, and the legacy of Jackie Gordanier. We love you, we miss you, we will always hold you dear.
Jackie Gordanier is survived by a very big family indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.