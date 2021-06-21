Jacqueline Joyce Buck was born June 27, 1935 to Raymond H. Williams and Christina (Fell) Williams in Dallas, Ore. Jackie passed away June 10, 2021 at the age of 85. Husband Dale and daughter Vicki were at her side.
Jackie married William Dale Buck Dec. 3, 1954.
Jackie leaves behind her husband Dale, son Andy and Edie, daughter Vicki and Kyle, daughter Susan and Rick, son Ed and Jeannie, and son Gary and Debbie.
Grandchildren Karen, Kristi, Ben, Dusty S and Marcus, Chanda and Josh, Annie, Michael, Ethan Caleb and Caroline.
Great grandchildren Brea, Danner, Gabe and James.
Sister-in-law Jean Hartwell, Phyllis Buck and step sister Ann Albright.
Jackie had many dear friends.
Jackie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and the Oregon Farm Bureau.
In her later years, she was able to knit scarves for a homeless mission in Portland, Ore. Jackie was buried at Boistfort Cemetery in Curtis, Wash.
A memorial service will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church in Tillamook, on July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the “Blanket Coverage” in care of Bethel Baptist Church 5640 Hwy 101 S. Tillamook, Oregon 97141. Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
