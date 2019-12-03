Jacqueline “Jackie” Margo King Shank was born to Myrtle Hoff & adopted by stepfather, Yank King. She passed unexpectedly.
Over the years, an enthusiastic supporter of the Waverly Baby Home, in Portland, where she too spent time, as a child. She attended elementary and high school in Portland and received her B. A. from Reed College, in 1950. She was active in Portland’s Civic Theatre, where she met and married Stanley E. (Stan) Shank (1927-2006), July 14, 1952. Jackie taught at Portland Elementary Schools: Gregory Heights and Ainsworth – her career extending over 28 years. Upon retirement, Stan and Jackie moved to Pacific City. Stan worked for The Water District, while Jackie wrote for The Headlight Herald: “Fenceposts” column.
She helped to build The South County Library, volunteered as greeter and columnist at The Kiawanda Community Center, and was a member [of] and helped to guide a local writing group through years of active editing and encouraged men and women, in that endeavor. She published one book “Once Upon a Time and All That…” and authored articles for other publications. She read broadly: partial to Ursula Le Guin books of speculative fiction, and the earthsea fantasy series. In 2016, Jackie moved to Lakeview Senior Living Retirement Community, in Lincoln City; where she extolled their many advantages for retirees. Survivors include cousins Jan Premo and Pam Grahn of Portland and various Shank nieces and nephews: Maggie Barnett, Maryanne Klein, Martin Favluke, Steve, Bob, and Dennis Shank.
Waud’s Funeral Home handled arrangements. A “Celebration of Life” service to be held, 3 PM, December 7, 2019 at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, 35305 Brooten Rd., in Pacific City. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory; send to: Westmont Cares, C/O Lakewood Senior Living, 2690 Yacht Ave., Lincoln City, 97367; or South County Library, 6200 Camp St. Pacific City, 97135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.