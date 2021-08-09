Jacky Carpenter, long time resident of Netarts, Ore., died at Lakeview Senior Home on June 23, 2021.
One month prior to her passing, COVID-19 restrictions eased enough for her family to gather and celebrate a very full life on her 90th birthday. We all felt most fortunate to have had Jacky as part of our lives and blessed to have the chance to come together with her one final time. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
Jacky Stigall was born in Cushing, Okla. on May 12, 1931 spending her school years in Parsons, Kan.
With her husband of 46 years, Jack Carpenter, she raised two boys, Pat and Tim, in Roeland Park (KCK), Kan. She worked for 30 Years at State Farm as a claims adjuster where she broke new ground for women in her field.
After retiring, she moved to Netarts in 1998 and began an active life of volunteering, working tirelessly for the United Methodist Church, Netarts Community Club, and Tillamook Lions Club, to name just a few.
Jacky was preceded in death by her husband Jack Carpenter and her brother Joel Stigall and grandson Lucas Mackay.
Jacky is survived by her two sons Patrick Carpenter and Syndee Collison, Tim and Lori Carpenter, Brothers Jerry and Donna Stigall, Jim and JoAnn Stigall, granddaughter Kalie and Joe Savage and great-granddaughter Evelyn Savage.
There will be a memorial for Jacky at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook on Friday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m., with a gathering at the Netarts Community Club following the service; all are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club Sight & Hearing Foundation.
