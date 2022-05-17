Jackson Thomas Noffsinger was born on February 18th, 2011 in Tillamook, OR and passed away in his mother’s arms on May 5th, 2022 surrounded by family at his home in Tillamook, OR. Jackson was born with a very rare genetic disorder that was destined to shorten his life expectancy. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, swimming and anything that would make his wheelchair shake and rumble.
Jackson’s loved opera music, Disney movies, balloons, bells and the sounds of his family’s loud and noisy everyday life. He was caught smiling more than a few times when his siblings were getting in trouble with Mom and Dad. Animals were a constant in Jackson’s life, from petting zoos to wildlife safaris. Anytime he was at grandpa and grandpas, one, two and sometimes three dogs would pile right on top of him. He was especially close to his own animals. When it was time to pick out a dog, Rogue won the family over by separating from his siblings and sitting directly under Jackson’s wheelchair within the first twenty minutes of meeting her.
His other best friend was his cat Kyenna. She spent several times a week sleeping on Jackson’s lap. Jackson went to kindergarten and grade school, with his nurse Trina. She was a major part of Jackson’s life and spent countless hours with him over six years. The family is beyond grateful for her involvement, as school was something that was just for him and he loved it.
His infectious smile and his adorable sounds showed how happy he really was for the majority of his short life. Jackson’s impact on this community appears to be large and he did it all without ever taking a step or speaking a word. Jackson’s family is thankful for the huge outpouring of support and overwhelming kindness from our community.
Jackson is preceded in death by his grandma Rhonda, grandpa Tom, his uncle Ifo and his great grandma Ginger, who had passed away just four days before.
Jackson is survived by his parents Garrett and Tabatha, his sister Rebecca, and his two brothers Dylan and Owen. By his Great grandma Mary Ann, great grandparents Wayne and Sue, great Grandpa Lloyd, Grandmother Teresa, Grandparents Ron and Tonya, uncles Ramiro, Darren and Ryan, Aunts Krissy and Rachel and nine cousins.
Jackson was laid to rest on Saturday May 14th 2022
