“Jackie” Shank, 92, of Lincoln City, formerly a long-time resident of Pacific City, passed away unexpectedly, on Nov. 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church in Pacific City. A more complete obituary will be published next week.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Bulletin
Trending Today
Articles
- ODOT recommends Third Street traffic change
- More details: Paraglider gets caught in tree at Cape Lookout
- Gordon's Update November 26
- Tax kicker percentage revised
- OPINION: Coastal Oregonians support protecting forest waters
- Kiawanda Community Center hosts annual Christmas Bazaar
- Bruce Wade Passwaters
- Fishing and big game hunting 2020 regulations
- Father Macdonald joins St. Mary by the Sea Catholic Church
- Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition hosts first Winter Exhibition, opening Dec. 7
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.