Jackie Ira Pickering passed away in Rockaway Beach on Dec. 8, 2019 at age 88.
Jack was born in Stockton, California on Jan. 14, 1931 to Milton and Lucille (Patridge) Pickering. Jack’s early life was not without difficulty; the family was very poor and soon his father was out of the picture. Jack’s mother moved the family to Wheeler in the mid-1930s.
Jack attended Wheeler High School and thereafter served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He had a wild streak, and as a young man developed a lifelong affinity for motorcycles and guns. And, of course, he loved a good beer joint. Jack worked in the local sawmills and was proud of the work ethic he developed there.
Jack married Pam Burlingham in 1954; they raised their family in Twin Rocks. Jack and Pam purchased Burlingham Oil Company in the mid-1960s and operated it until 1981. Jack’s tank truck delivered diesel to logging operations in the Coast Range; he knew the logging roads the way long-haul truckers know the interstates.
Jack was predeceased by his wife, Pam, with whom he built a full and productive life. He was also predeceased by his parents, and by his brothers, Tom Pickering, Bill Pickering, and Gene Smith.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeff Johnston, of Rockaway Beach; his son, Ken Pickering, of Boston MA; and his son and son-in-law, David and Stephen Pickering, of The Dalles. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
His sons would like to acknowledge their sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jeff, for the home and the loving care they provided for Jack in his final years.
No funeral will be held. A memorial gathering for Jack will be held in the Spring.
