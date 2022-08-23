Jack Lee Scovel was born in Snohomish, Washington on June 27, 1939 to Charles and Hazel Scovel. He was raised by his mother Hazel and his step-father Charles Lee Downie. He went home to be with the Lord in glory on July 30, 2022 at his home in Bay City, Oregon. Jack attended Nehalem Grade School through High school and graduated in 1957. After graduating Jack joined a special program in the U.S. Navy, served 3 years and graduated as an AMH 2 ‘Aviation Structural Mechanics for Hydraulics, 2nd Class’ on May 16, 1960.
After active duty, Jack joined the reserves for three years until he stepped down on June 10, 1963. Jack met his wife to be, Beverly J. Burke See, and her son Randy See at an evening service that took place at the First Christian Church in Tillamook (due to his mother’s prompting). Jack and Beverly were married 3 months later in the same church and he adopted Randy as his own.
After their marriage, they moved to Seattle, WA, where Jack worked for Boeing for one year. They then moved to Nehalem, Oregon to start their family; soon after, Rick, Jack and Jason were born. During this time, he worked at his Uncle Joe Zagata’s Chevron service station in Wheeler, Oregon.
In 1968 Jack and Beverly opened their own repair/tow shop in Rockaway, Oregon. A few years later they helped open the Golden Wheel Drive-In Restaurant. During this time Jack and Beverly lost their youngest child Jason, just short of 2 years old when the Lord called him home.
Jack and Bev’s faith in God carried them through the difficult years, strengthening their relationship, making them inseparable.
In 1980 they moved the repair/tow shop to Manzanita, Oregon, where they faithfully served the community and surrounding areas until 1998 when Jack and Bev retired and sold their business to son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Linda Scovel.
Jack and Beverly enjoyed working for the Lord. In their younger years they helped start and build the Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita, and Rockaway Community Church. Jack and Bev attended both churches for many years, and most recently, they attended the Life Change Christian Fellowship church in Tillamook.
Jack’s hobbies were spending time with Bev, their family and friends, buying up military vehicles to share with others, and spending time in the mission field with Beverly. Jack also served with the fire departments in Nehalem and Rockaway.
He was very involved with missionary work (WGM-World Gospel Missions). His missionary work took him to Honduras to work on the Hurricane Mitch Building Project; to Peoria, Arizona to work with the Children’s Indian School where he worked on vehicles, and teach classes. He spent a month in Florida with WGM rebuilding a Haitian church, and also did work with Coaches for Christ, Servants On Wheels in Chico, California and New Tribes Aviation (now Ethnos360 Aviation) building schools that trained students to fly/operate airplanes.
He is survived by his wife Beverly of Bay City, OR; his children Randy (Jeannie) of Milwaukie, OR; Rick (Linda) of Nehalem, OR; and Jack of Lincoln City, OR; siblings Paul Scovel, Berry Scovel, Karen Malcom, Kathy White, and Dan Downie; grandchildren Chrystal (Mike) Green, Amber Moriguchi, Jeremy (Jessica) Bueneman, Kerri (Derek) Howe, Andrea Scovel and Travis Stubbs, Aaron (Alyssa) Scovel, Nikki (Will) Latter, Jackson Scovel, and Jenna Scovel; great-gradchildren Bailee and Ethan Green; Arianna and Elyse Bueneman; Alexia, Autzen and Atticus Howe; Sadie Cole; Hyacinth, Lucian and Penelope Stubbs; Ethan, Noah, Luke, Zachary and Stella Scovel; Tyson, Lincoln and Benjamin Latter.
Jack was proceeded in death by his son Jason Scovel, brothers Rick Downie, and Kennith Downie, his mother Hazel Downie, stepfather Charles Downie, and his father Charles Scovel.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 10th 2022 beginning with a Graveside at Nehalem American Legion Cemetery at 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of life service at the Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita, Oregon at 3:00 PM. The family invites everyone to attend a meal in the fellowship hall following the commencement of the church service.
Contributions may be made out to the Calvary Bible Church.
In care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
