Jack L. Graves was born in Sheridan, Ore. July 3, 1934 to Roy O. and Ella M. Graves. His parents lived in the logging camp in Elsie, Ore. from 1937 to 1943 where his father was a timber faller. In 1943 the family moved to Garibaldi where Jack attended grade school and high school. In 1956 Jack graduated from Oregon College of Education with a B.S. degree in secondary education. He spent most of his career teaching at Camp Tillamook where he was head teacher, coach, librarian and “Jack” of all trades. He retired after 31 years there, with a few teaching stints after retirement. Jack was a Garibaldi Port Commissioner for 17 years, a Tillamook County Transportation District Board member and a scout leader for 25 years, co-leading a trip to the Philmont Scout Ranch and staffing at Camp Cooper. He was also a member of the Lions club from 1965 – 2017. He wrote several books including “Now Never Lasts: Stories of Garibaldi”.
Most proudly he was the husband of Frances, step-father of Frank Hatt and Karen Hatt-Mitler, father of Joshua K. Graves and grandfather of Billy, Jennifer, Georgie and Mackenzie.
