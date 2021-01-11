Thanksgiving morning Scott took his final breath at home with his wife Connie Joe Dunlap, Son Scott Dunlap Jr, Daughters Melissa Gaston-Thompson, and Shylla Gaston-Walsh, Niece Shannon Dunlap- Pullen, and Grandson Dylan Dunlap.
The Loving heart that Scott shared with each and every person he knew was given to him from his Mother Eula M Dunlap and Father Earl W Dunlap. Together they raised three of the most amazing Loving children, Jeffrey Scott Dunlap, Jimmy M Dunlap, and Sara M Alvstad. Scott is watching over all of us with his brother Jimmy, Mom and Dad, and many other Family and Friends. Though he knew it would be hard all he wanted was for his Loved Ones to keep smiling even when we could no longer see his Loving smile he shared with all of us.
Scott leaves behind his wife Connie Joe Dunlap, sister Sara May, and brother in-law Glann Alvstad. Children Virginia Klus, Angela Pontarolo, Scott Dunlap Jr, Melissa Gaston-Thompson, Shylla Gaston-Walsh, along with his Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and everyone who he shared his Loving heart with thru out his life.
The family will be having a celebration of Life on July 4, 2021 on the beach in Manzanita. Scott Dunlap asks that we all come together and share the Love he gave to all of our Hearts.
If tomorrow starts without me
Keep Smiling
When tomorrow starts without me and I am not there to see, If the Sun should rise and find your eyes filled with tears for me, I wish so much you wouldn’t cry the way you did today while thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say. I know how much you Love me as much as I Love you and each time that you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too. But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand, And said my place was ready in heaven far above, and I would have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But as I turned to walk away a tear fell from my eye. For all my life I’d always thought I didn’t want to die. I had so much to live for, so much left yet to do it seemed almost impossible that I was leaving you. I thought of all the yesterdays the good ones and the bad, I thought of all the Love we shared and all the fun we had. If I could relive yesterday just even for a while, I’d say goodbye and kiss you and maybe see you smile. But than I fully realized that this could never be, for emptiness and memories would take the place of me. When I thought of worldly things I might miss come tomorrow, I thought of you and when I did my heart was filled with sorrow. But when I walked thru heavens gates, I felt so much at home when God looked down and smiled at me from his great golden throne, He said this is eternity and all I’ve promised you. Today your life on earth has past, here life starts anew I promise no tomorrow, but today will always last and since each day’s the same there’s no longing for the past. You have been so faithful, so trusting and so true. Though there were times you did some things you knew you shouldn’t do. You have been forgiven, and now at last your free. So won’t you come and take my hand and share my life with me? So when tomorrow starts with out me, don’t think were far apart for every time you think of me, I’m right here in your heart.
-Author Unknown
