Ivorick ‘Rick’ Gordon DeCambra was born January 24th, 1962 to Donald and Annie DeCambra in Honolulu, Hawaii, and he passed away September 25th, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Rick lived in Tillamook for many years; he worked for Warren Excavating and enjoyed four-wheeling, jet- skiing, fishing, and spending time with his son Isaiah.
Rick was proceeded in death by his mother Annie DeCambra and sister Sherryl DeVore. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family: Daughter Shantell Cruz; Son Isaiah DeCambra, God-Child Kalipo Hitner; Father Donald DeCambra; Sisters Kanani (Jerry), Ernie (Matt), Kathy (Dan), and Francis (Kris); Brothers Walter, George, and many nieces and nephews.
Rick’s family celebrated his life October 1st, 2022.
