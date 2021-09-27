Irma Jane “Janie” Spencer passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021 at the Marquis Springfield, Ore. long-term care facility. She was 83. Jane was born in Pendleton, Oregon on July 9, 1938 to Joe and Irma Denison. She lived in Pendleton through high school after which time she attended Oregon State University. After one year she transferred to Eastern Oregon College where she earned her degree in Education. She married Dean Iverson and the couple moved to the Pullman, Washington for more education. The marriage was short lived, and Jane relocated to Camas, Washington where she taught kindergarten for one year after which time she received an appointment to fly to Guam as an art consultant in the American Schools.
Upon her return from Guam, Jane became a teacher at Central Junior High School in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
During her tenure there, she met and married fellow teacher Merle Spencer.
After Merle retired from teaching, they moved to Wheeler, Ore. where Jane became the Tillamook County branch librarian at a new library in Manzanita. She held that position for ten years. Jane attended and was involved in getting new church built at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church in Manzanita. Everybody liked Jane, there was laughter wherever she went.
After 24 years in Wheeler, Jane and Merle moved to Eugene to be close to medical facilities. They attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Jane was active in many things, and loved her hobbies including painting, making handmade dolls, and sewing. She liked classical music.
Jane and Merle spent 47 happy years together. They traveled often. Merle often said, “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Jane is survived by her husband, Merle, of Eugene, Ore., three step-children, Coniee Hazen of Henderson, Nev., Larry Spencer of Chico, Calif., Alvin Spencer of the US Virgin Islands, and two step-grandchildren. A service will be held for friends and family at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd., Eugene, Oregon at 11 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
