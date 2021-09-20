Irene's journey through life started on April 16, 1958 in Heerlan, The Netherlands. Irene chose to walk the path of selfless love and lifelong steadfast loyalty and devotion to her family. Irene's aptitude to radiate a never - ending sense of acceptance and welcome that extended boundlessly in this community will forever be remembered. This genuine quality gave Irene the opportunity to grace the hallways of Tillamook Regional Medical Center for well over forty years. Irene eternally will be admired for the compassion plus her kind smile that she shared with whomever she had met while walking her path, leaving those who knew her, a lasting impression of unparalleled friendship. Irene was a loving wife, caring mother and marvelous Oma. She always put family first, as well as, giving those without family near a seat at her table. She was the utmost happiest around all of her family, whether they were blood or chosen. Irene was surrounded by love and light as God took her hands from ours to lead her home on September 12th 2021 at 5:26 pm at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital. Irene will be deeply missed by her husband Jon Kosta; her daughters Madison Kosta and Nikita Zimmerman; her granddaughter Danika Hassel; her siblings Edward Vecht, Fran Fifer, Richard Vecht, Dorothy Munoz, Hubert Vecht, Leisa Mathews; her best friend Sheri Hansen and all of those who she shared her life with.
Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
