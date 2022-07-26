Ima Lee Kilburn Brassfield

Lee Brassfield was born in Magazine, Arkansas on March 17, 1933, to Columbus Ambrose Kilburn and Joella Winders Kilburn. She passed away on July 8, 2022. Lee grew up on a small rural farm with no electricity or indoor bathroom until age 19. She had no siblings but cherished the many cousins she grew up with and stayed in touch with them all her life. Lee worked as an optometrist’s assistant in Booneville, Arkansas until age 24 when she met Howard “Pete” Brassfield on a blind date when he was in the Army. They were married 3 months later and enjoyed a long and happy life together-64 years! She was preceded in death by Howard on October 31, 2019. Lee and Howard raised three children, all of whom are still living: Glenn Brassfield (Julie), Kathy Murphy (Mike) and Barbie McMellon (Rudy). They had many grandchildren and Lee loved them all dearly and enjoyed babysitting them when they were little. Lee worked right alongside Howard on their dairy farm full time until they sold the cows in the mid-80s and retired from dairy farming.
And this lady could cook! She was famous for her huge cinnamon rolls and that wonderful Friday night fried chicken at the Hebo Inn, among many other wonderful dishes she cooked.
Lee enjoyed her family most of all but she also loved visiting with friends. She sewed most of the families’ clothes for many years, loved quilting and made hundreds of gorgeous quilts, was quite proficient on the home computer and loved taking pictures and making greeting cards. She had quite the green thumb and enjoyed gardening and mowing the lawn. She had a brilliant smile she shared often and a contagious laugh. Mom was the most naturally kind and sweet person I’ve ever known. She is and will be forever missed.
