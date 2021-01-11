Illa Faye Olson, 84, passed away from congestive heart failure in the arms of family and with her husband by her side on Dec. 6, 2020. She was a long-time resident the Nehalem Valley.
Illa was born in Oklahoma to Mabel and Orrin Burright. She moved to Oregon as a young girl and graduated from Taft High School. In Taft, she met her husband of 66 years, William “Pat” Olson. Illa enjoyed her family, music, and dancing with Pat. She loved to travel and often joined Pat when he worked out of town. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings. She shared her love for cooking with all (including on the ship Eland for the dredge crew in Alaska). After retiring she started a craft shop in Wheeler and later Rockaway Beach.
Illa was adored by her children Leilani Sawyer, Sherrie and (Kevin) Cunningham, Frank & (Ursula) Olson, and Illa Jean Olson; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson Marcus, and countless family and friends. Our spirited Little Mama/Little Grandma was a lover of the outdoors: fishing, camping, gardening, thrifting, parades, volunteering, visiting with her many friends, and roasting weenies on the beach with her grandchildren. Illa filled all 84 of her years with love, purpose, and sass.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a safer time. In remembrance, she asks that we remember "Hugs are Always Free".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.