Longtime Pacific City resident Ielean Marie Cox-Rouse passed away at her home in Pacific City on Nov. 11 after an almost yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 74.
Ielean had lived in Pacific City with her husband Larry for more than 20 years. Known for her community service. A member of the Nesko Women’s Club, Ielean served in many positions including President. She was actively involved with the Tillamook Community Development Department and chaired the Pacific City/Woods Citizens Planning Advisory Committee. (since renamed the Community Advisory Committee) She served in many roles including PC/W CPAC Chair. It was there she later chaired the Lighting Committee which was successful in helping to get down lighting shields installed in large parts of Pacific City to reduce glare and provide a darker night sky. She also was intergral in the effort to revise Pacific City’s community plan.
Fishing became her passion and love. From Alaska to Costa Rica, she loved to fish but none more than her beloved Nestucca River, where she caught her person best salmon ---- a 55-pound King Chinook.
Born on May 6, 1945, in Lebanon, Oregon to parents Lloyd and Agnes Miller. Ielean lived on the family farm in Crabtree during her school years, which included early education at the Crabtree Grade School, which closed soon after she had moved on to Albany, Ore. for her high school education.
Ielean was later joined by sister Sharon, who resides in Jefferson, Oregon with her husband Roger. And then brother Duane, who lives in Prineville, Oregon with his wife Ruth.
After high school, she married Smith Cox and they had two sons ---- Bradley Lynn Cox now of Eagle Point, Oregon and Wade Allen Cox now of Albany, Oregon. Both sons survive her.
In 1976, following a separation, she moved to Salem, Oregon where she met Larry L. Rouse and his children Cynthia C. Rouse and Gregory J. Rouse. Ielean and Larry later married. Cynthia predeceased her in June of 2019. Gregg now lives with his wife Stephanie in Corvallis, Oregon.
Brad and his wife Buckley gave her two granddaughters, Ashley and Madison and a grandson Seth. Wade and his wife, Danelle, gave her granddaughter Katelyn and grandson Kyle. She loved each of them deeply.
Upon retirement from her career with the State of Oregon, Department of Justice, she and Larry moved to Pacific City where they have lived for more than 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life is planned in Pacific City in the near future at a date and time to be announced.
