Ida Ann Lane

Ida A. Lane passed into Jesus’s arms on April 6, 2020 at her home in Salem, Oregon. Ida was born on October 29, 1937 in LaGrande, Oregon, the youngest child of three born to Lillian Margarette Smith Thornbrue and John Elvin Thornbrue. Ida’s 7 children, her sister Nina, her cousins, and nieces and nephews will miss her forever. Her children are Terry Axt, Nina Lundy, Debi Garland, Ron Axt, Peggy Axt Tohl, Carole Axt Barkley, and Susan Axt Carpenter. Her grandchildren are Rick, David, Andy, Serena, Levi, and Tyler (Terry); Don, Tori, and Tim (Nina); Rainy, Cristina, Jen, Cassandra, Michael, and Alisa (Debi); Sara, Megan, and Kara (Ron); Mike and Trevor (Peggy); Michael, Summer-Christine, Cyndi, Scott, David, and Jason (Carol); Trisha, Katey, and Kacey (Susan).
Ida’s professional career included bookkeeping/accounting for the private sector, and for International Paper, Tillamook County Road Department, and Pacific City Joint Water and Sanitary. She also served as a Tillamook County Commissioner for four years. Ida was an accomplished artist, writer, singer, and loved to bowl in leagues in her younger days. She enjoyed family time most of all, and was also proud to be a third generation Tillamook County resident, having attended high school in Cloverdale.
Our mom will be remembered for her loving heart, wiggly hugs, sharp wit, amazing sense of humor, and the ability to make anyone feel at home. In her last few months as she navigated her memory issues, Ida had a special angel watching over her in the form of her precious granddaughter, Jen Duran. Jen’s unconditional love for her Grammy will always be remembered and cherished.
The family will hold a celebration of Ida’s life at a later time when the gathering of her large, loving family will be safe for all.
