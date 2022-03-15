Humberto “Berto” Maciel was a humble, passionate loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He knew no strangers, and blessed so many with his love, support, and Berto-isms!
Humberto “Berto” Maciel was born November 7, 1973, in Porto Alegre, RGS Brazil, to his parents Jorge and Neli Maciel. In 1985, while in middle school, Berto’s family moved to Dinuba, CA. At the time, Berto only knew Portuguese. Due to there not being much available for those that spoke Portuguese, he began learning Spanish followed by English making him trilingual. He worked so incredibly hard to be part of his new community.
In high school, Berto always put his heart and soul into everything he did no matter how hard it was, all while being a straight A student. He played multiple sports and was part of FFA, graduating from Dinuba High School in 1992. Directly following, he headed to college at NW Christian College “now Bushnell University” in Eugene, Oregon, where he met the love of his life, Rhoda. They began dating in February, 1993.
After his wedding to Rhoda on June 22nd, 1996, they began their lives together in California. Not only was this a new adventure in life, but it was the beginning of a path that would become his legacy. He found his passion as a referee and a coach--coaching multiple soccer teams for several years.
Later Rhoda and Berto moved to the Portland, Oregon area, where they began their family which grew to include 3 children. During this time, Berto played soccer in a men’s league, furthered his career coaching competitive girls soccer for East Side Soccer Club in Gresham, and worked at Walgreens in management.
In 2004, they made their final move to Tillamook County to raise their family. They added their youngest child to the family to complete the picture. While living in Tillamook, Berto worked several positions for Stimpson Lumber, several for TCCA, and finally as a maintenance engineer at Old Trapper. For a short time he also delivered Mission products.
Berto continued to love and live soccer. He coach goalkeeping for the Olympic Development Program, he collaborated with, consulted, and coached to improve the soccer program at the YMCA, he began his career as a soccer coach at THS, he refereed for various ages/ levels of soccer, and tutored college math. It was with Berto’s passion, hard work and love for soccer, that he brought people together to establish the soccer club OCFC, fulfilling his dream of creating a soccer club in Tillamook County. There are young men and women that looked to this man as their mentor, their coach, and their second dad. He taught them many lessons on and off the field that continue to influence their lives to this day. Coach loved his players like his own children.
Another love for Berto was firefighting. He was a very active volunteer for the Tillamook Fire Department. Loving his work with the fire department so much, he often said he would have made that his career had he started earlier in life.
Berto was a humble man passionate about being involved in his community, giving his heart and soul to everything he did for others. Berto didn’t make friends, Berto made family. He showed up for anyone in need whether he knew them or not. With a double chest pat to his heart followed by saying “I got you,” you always knew that he did. Our community lost an amazing man, whose life was devotedly lived giving to others every day, when he was tragically killed on Hwy 6 in Oregon, October 31st, 2021.
Berto is forever loved by:
His wife, Rhoda Maciel, his children, Elianna Maciel, Breanna Maciel, Ely Maciel, and Xianna Maciel, parents Jorge and Neli Maciel, grandmother Edilia Taha, sister Celene Mears, and so many other both biological and chosen moms, dads, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters.
Berto was greeted in heaven by his beloved dog Kadar.
His memorial services will be held March 19th, 2022, at 1 pm at Tillamook High School. Doors open at 12pm. All must be seated by 12:45 pm. This service is for everyone wanting to show their support and show up for a man who always showed up for our community.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Volunteer Fire Fighter Fund, OCFC soccer club/ (pay for a child’s registration to play sports in Berto’s name), or honor his memory by giving your time to your community.
His memorial services will be held March 19th, 2022, at 1 pm at Tillamook High School. Doors open at 12pm. All must be seated by 12:45 pm. This service is for everyone wanting to show their support and show up for a man who always showed up for our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.