Hubert Douglas “Doug” Wills passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 in Eagle Point, Ore. A long-time resident of Bay City and Tillamook, OR, he was born in Oklahoma City, OK on November 8, 1941 to Hubert and Zila Wills. He was raised in Dallas, TX, and also lived in California, Michigan, Florida and Colorado before coming to Bay City. He had one brother, Donnie Wills, now deceased.
Doug married Nancy Carol Kenyon in 1966, and they raised three sons, James, Randy, and Ashley, and two daughters, Angel and Christy. His wife Nancy passed away in 2016.
Doug was extremely accomplished in construction work of all kinds. He could build a house from ground up, including foundation, framing, plumbing, electricity, sheet rock, roofs, and especially interior carpentry. He told customers that he was an interior carpentry finisher for 45 years. Prior to construction work, he served in the military.
Doug was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Tillamook Lodge. During 2016 that Lodge elected him Member of the Month for his services.
Doug’s hobbies were primarily motorcycles – Honda and Harley – and an annual Oregon event called the Pacific Primitive Rendezvous.
Many of Doug’s and Nancy’s vacations involved Honda or Harley roadtrips, which they both enjoyed - Nancy called herself “Honda Mama”.
The annual Pacific Primitive Rendezvous Event celebrated the clothing, food, and activities of Mountain Men in the early 1800s. Doug was known for the special foods he brought, most of which were created by Nancy. Participants dressed in period appropriate clothing, participated in period appropriate activities, traded, and lived in T-pees and other types of primitive lodging during the event. Lodging ranged in number anywhere from 300 to 700 per event, which included 1200 to 1300 people. Doug was elected the Booshway (head man) on several occasions to oversee the staging of these events. Smaller Rendezvous Events were also held each year, and in some years Doug attended them as well. Each attendee had a special Rendezvous nickname - Doug’s nickname was “Snappin’ Turtle”, derived from an incident involving him and a very large snapping turtle on the roadways of Florida.
Doug is survived by his sons and daughters listed above.
Doug will be tremendously missed by his friends and customers who became his friends because of his exquisite, precise woodworking, his great sense of humor, and his friendly and caring personality
