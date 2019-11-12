Howard Allen Brassfield was born March 15, 1935 and passed away Oct. 31, 2019.
Howard aka “Pete” Brassfield is survived by his wife Ima Lee Kilburn Brassfield and three children, Glenn Brassfield and (Julie Lafoon) of Tillamook, Oregon, Kathy Murphy and (Mike Murphy) of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Barbie McMellon and ( Rudy McMellon) of Pacific City, Oregon, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces and friends.
Howard was born in Salem, Oregon to parents Maurice aka “Shortie” Brassfield and Barbara Brassfield. The eldest of three sons, younger brothers Roger aka “Sam” Brassfield and Neal aka “Abe” Brassfield, all of whom preceded Howard’s passing.
It seems nicknames were popular with the Brassfields.
Howard’s parents and family came to the Cloverdale area in the 1940s. He graduated from Nestucca Union High School in 1953. Howard went on to Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon and then joined the U.S. Army, serving nine years, and later receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from OSU. While in the Army, Howard met “Lee” his wife to be in Booneville, Arkansas. They met on a blind date and were married three months later. While in the service, they were stationed in Germany for three years, then back to Corvallis, Oregon where Glenn was born. Kathy was born in San Francisco, California and Barbie was born in Chicago, Illinois, all while in the Army.
In 1965, Howard came back to South Tillamook County to run his father, “Shortie’s” dairy at Farmer Creek. Due to the small acreage, Howard, in the early 1970s implemented “Green Chopping” pastures and bringing the grass to the cow. As well as dairying, he was also a bee keeper, drove school bus for twenty years, had a U-Pick vegetable garden, hauled cattle, raised flowers and bulbs and was an accomplished Leather Craftsman and Wood Carver. He also had several small sawmills and was quite skilled as a sharpener and he also loved the Old Iron Club.
Howard was a good man, strong, hardworking, and innovative. He was faithful to his beliefs in his own right. He and his wife Lee made a good life for themselves and their children, and their children’s children. May God bless him and keep him.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
