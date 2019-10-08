Herman McMullen Jr. was born the new years baby of 1953, in Tillamook, to Herman Sr. and Violet Miller McMullen (Caruthers). He passed away unexpectedly, from a pulmonary embolism on September 12, 2019, way too early.
Herman learned construction from the old school of carpentry, from some of the best, eventually starting his own business which spanned 40 years. He took pride in the quality of his custom homes and dairy facilities throughout the county. He was a member of the Tillamook Fire District as a loyal volunteer for his community and again as a volunteer Deputy with the County Sheriff’s Dept.
Herman married Gayle Anderson in 1980 and they raised their children, Kelsey and Conor, in his adventurous lifestyle. He was a loving husband, son and exemplary Father, volunteering time in classrooms, on field-trips, 4-H projects and always included his kids in his work and time off.
A new chapter began when the family moved to Central Oregon to enjoy the sunshine, where Herman’s focus in life was providing a small farm where they could all enjoy even more nature and have their own motorcycle track. His farm was home to a herd of Jacob sheep, an asparagus crop, chickens, ducks, huge gardens, wild birds, adopted animals, happy grandchildren and an appreciation for each sunrise.
Herman was an avid reader, historian and music lover. He was generous, helping others whenever he could. He loved his family, his dogs, motorcycles, boats (including the drift boat he built), horse packing, riding the Trask trails, fishing, hunting and kayaking. He enjoyed passing on his skills, especially to children and in the days prior to his sudden exit, he was researching a bigger kayak that would accommodate more grandchildren. He was a fantastically creative cook, who worked hard in the garden and canned what he had grown. Herman was also a certified firearms instructor and always up for target competitions.
Those who knew him will remember his practical jokes and sarcastic sense of humor. Those he worked for will remember his impromptu singing from the rooftops. Herman cherished all of his friends, family, many clients and their great adventures together.
He is survived by his wife Gayle, his daughter Kelsey (Phil) Carr, his son Conor (Stephanie), his brother Gary (Francie) Jungling, his beloved grandchildren Tanner, Sarah, Merrick and Jack, nephews Jim, Dave, Jeff Jungling and families, niece Teresa (Mike) Cochran and family, Aunt Kathy McMullen, Jim McMullen, Kim Udenby and their families, Miller family members and many animals.
His sudden death should remind us all that life is short and we should live each day, pursue each interest, embrace every adventure, love those we care about, laugh frequently and to have faith.
Herman did not want a funeral service, but he would want you to support your local volunteers.
Gone from this life but never forgotten, still here with us in spirit and no doubt creating a stir in heaven. Lift a pint or a shot of Irish whiskey and tell funny stories in memory of this wonderful man.
