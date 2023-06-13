HENRY RALPH (HANK) BERRINGER of Cloverdale, Oregon, age 74, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of June 4, 2023, with close family members at his bedside in Waseca, Minnesota, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, a son of the late William Horace and Florence Ann Marie (Horsford) Berringer. He was united in marriage to Barbara Fostveit. Hank earned his master’s degree in psychology from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND. He worked as a business consultant at O.A.S.I.S for 25 years prior to his retirement. He was a very nomadic person who loved traveling, moving around and investing in real estate. With his great sense of humor, he wanted his headstone to read, “He was a saint”.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Cloverdale, OR; four children: Allison Ann (Sean) Harding of Portland, OR, Tracy Marie (Will) Hayes of Corbett, OR, Andrew William (Emiley) Berringer of Denton, TX and George Tait Berringer of Cloverdale; three grandchildren: Beckett Harding of Portland, Dutch Hayes and Berlin Hayes both of Corbett; mother-in-law Donna Fostveit of Waseca; brother-in-law Bobb (Cindi) Fostveit of Lincoln City, OR; sister-in-law Bonnie (Rich) Lucas of Zimmerman, MN; close cousins who Hank thought of as brothers: Mark Horsford and Gregory Horsford of Ontario, Canada; and his very close friends: Al Franks of Hilo, Hawaii, Martin Hemens of Pacific City, OR, Ben Johnson of Pacific City, OR, and Art Schunk of Chippewa Falls, WI.
In honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and celebrations of life will be organized at later dates. The burial will be in the Woodville Cemetery, Waseca, Minnesota.
Donations to benefit Hank’s grandson can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Great Strides Oregon Beckett’s Team. The following links provide a way to donate. Thank you!
https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/102_Oregon_Portland?px=3363746&pg=personal&fr_id=9473
https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/102_Oregon_Portland?team_id=123433&pg=team&fr_id=9473
Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service are handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.