Born in Portland, Ore., Helen was the youngest daughter of Perry and Evelyn Reeder. Helen lost her life, over the holiday season, to long-time health challenges complicated by Covid.
Helen has resided most of her adult life in Dallas, Ore., spending some of those years in Anchorage, Alaska. Her childhood was mainly rooted in the Bay Ocean/Cape Meares/Tillamook areas. Bay Ocean has always been near and dear to hear heart; over the years reminiscing about her many beach adventures, family and life-long friends.
Helen, along with her husband of 47 years, George, have raised five children. An artist, she had a magical touch with oils, bringing to life a variety of subjects through her paintings. She loved a road trip; a scenic wander being one of her favorite past times. She also found much joy in cherishing her many pets over the years.
Helen has so often said, “Are you leaving already?”
If you were dear to her, no matter the span: days, hours, minutes; according to Helen, there was never enough time spent together. Her loved ones now echo back those words.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Perry and Evelyn Reeder
She is survived by:
Husband, George Haas of Dallas Oregon. Siblings: Bernice Balschweid, Dallas Oregon, Perry Reeder Jr., Oceanside, Oregon, and Harvey Reeder of Ridgefield, Washington. Her Children: Linda Melchert, Wasilla, Alaska, Mike Haas, Evening Shade, Arkansas, Kip Haas, Wasilla, Alaska, Lisa DeBraal, Bend, Oregon and Shannon Sargeant of Hillsboro, Oregon. Helen is also survived by: her beloved 22 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a charity of your choice in her name.
