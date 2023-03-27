Helen Johanna Wassmer Blaser

Helen Blaser peacefully passed away on March 17th, 2023 at Brookdale Beaverton Senior Living to start her eternal life with her Lord and Savior. Helen was blessed with a long and full life, loved by many and will be greatly missed. Helen was born in Tillamook, Oregon on March 22nd, 1935, to Fred and Anna Wassmer.
A confident, yet modest woman, Helen could trace her heritage to her Swiss and German parents who traveled to the United States in 1930. Their spirit set the way for a strong sense of family values and conviction that remained with Helen her entire life. She grew up in Tillamook, attended Fairview Grade School, skipped a grade, and then graduated from Tillamook Catholic High School in 1951.
She married Robert “Bob” Blaser, her high school sweetheart, on Nov. 11, 1952. Helen and Bob were married 56 years before his passing in 2009. They had 4 daughters, Lori, Traci, Wendi and Juli. Together they purchased Bob’s great-uncle John Weber’s dairy farm. The farm and forest land remain in the family, and they celebrated a Century Farm and Tree Farm designation in 1998. Helen and Bob sold the farm to family and built their dream home on their mountain, overlooking the farm and forest land. Many celebrations have taken place through the years on the property. Their home remains in the family. 2023 marks 125 years of continuous family farming.
Helen was a lifetime member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She held many offices over her 70 year membership as a Catholic Daughters of America. She was the first Tillamook Habitat for Humanity President of the Building Committee, for which she was a nominee for Tillamook Citizen of the Year. She loved to travel and was a member of the Travel Group. She enjoyed Master Gardeners, Tillamook Ladies of the Elks, Tillamook County Pioneer Society, Tillamook Lions Club, Oregon Historical Society, Red Hat Ladies Society and MS Walkathon. She was involved with many charities county wide, and was a huge supporter of the THS Charity Drive. In 2018 Helen was Senior Citizen Queen at the Tillamook Rotary’s 2nd Annual Event.
Helen enjoyed her mountain top view from her home, travelling and dancing with her sweetheart, Bob. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, painting, reading, flying kites and sharing her knowledge with her children. She also loved hay season, because she raked every field. She treasured time spent with her family and friends and sharing laughter.
Helen began working at First National Bank after graduation and continued working there over the course of 30 years. She then enjoyed working part time at the Man’s Shop and Netarts Grocery Store and Postal Office
In 2019 Helen relocated to Brookdale Beaverton, where she was living at the time of her passing.
She is survived by daughters Lori and Tim Carpenter of Netarts, Traci and Bill Hill of Lady Lake, FL, Wendi and Bennet Downing and Juli and Jason Sagar all of Tillamook.
Helen has 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen was preceded in death by her Husband Bob and her Grandsons Lucas Mackay and Aaron Blaser King, by her Parents Fred and Anna Wassmer, Brother Fritz Wassmer and Sister Edith Wyss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to Tillamook Habitat for Humanity, Dementia Society of America or Serenity Hospice in Tigard, OR.
The Mass for Christian Burial will be at Tillamook Sacred Heart Catholic Church on March 23rd, 2023 at 11a.m. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held prior to the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. There will be a gathering afterwards to celebrate her beautiful life and share stories at the Tillamook Elks Lodge.
