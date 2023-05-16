Hedy Anna Baucom, age 95, passed away peacefully May 6, 2023, at home. She was born November 18, 1927 in Tillamook, OR to Henry and Anna (Mathis) Gruber. She married Raymond Baucom June 9, 1947 who preceded her in death in March 2010. Also preceded in death were grandson Brian Cheney and great-grandson David Cheney of Tillamook. Hedy is survived by her daughter Elaine Baucom of Tillamook, grandson Derrick Cheney, sister Ruth Stelzig of Tillamook and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Tillamook Swiss Society. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023 between 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at the Tillamook Swiss Hall, 4605 Brookfield Ave., Tillamook, Or.
Service information
May 21
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 21, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Swiss Hall
4605 Brookfield Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook, OR 97141
4605 Brookfield Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook, OR 97141
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook Fire Chief resigns while facing lawsuits from Mayor and others; Mayor seeks fire district board seat
- Tillamook County Budget Committee backtracks on contingency fund plans
- Current E-Edition
- Fatal Crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County
- Be alert for landslides across Oregon
- Commissioners send letters to FEMA on flood insurance
- Statement from Tillamook County’s Housing Coordinator
- THH E-Edition for 5-16-23
- Oregon delegation urges the Department of Commerce to declare a fishery resource disaster
- Letter: Write your reps about HB 2002
Commented
- Guest Column: Death and Taxes (2)
- Legislator’s letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi (2)
- Tillamook Fire Chief resigns while facing lawsuits from Mayor and others; Mayor seeks fire district board seat (1)
- Merkley, colleagues press FDA for ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars (1)
- Criminal convictions in Tillamook County (1)
- 100 Days: Governor reflects, looks ahead (1)
- Civil Air Patrol Cadets Get High… In the Sky! (1)
- Cargo Containers: Boxes to be used for emergency preparedness (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook Fire Chief resigns while facing lawsuits from Mayor and others; Mayor seeks fire district board seat
- Tillamook County Budget Committee backtracks on contingency fund plans
- Current E-Edition
- Fatal Crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County
- Be alert for landslides across Oregon
- Commissioners send letters to FEMA on flood insurance
- Statement from Tillamook County’s Housing Coordinator
- THH E-Edition for 5-16-23
- Oregon delegation urges the Department of Commerce to declare a fishery resource disaster
- Letter: Write your reps about HB 2002
Commented
- Guest Column: Death and Taxes (2)
- Legislator’s letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi (2)
- Tillamook Fire Chief resigns while facing lawsuits from Mayor and others; Mayor seeks fire district board seat (1)
- Merkley, colleagues press FDA for ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars (1)
- Criminal convictions in Tillamook County (1)
- 100 Days: Governor reflects, looks ahead (1)
- Civil Air Patrol Cadets Get High… In the Sky! (1)
- Cargo Containers: Boxes to be used for emergency preparedness (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.