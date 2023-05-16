Hedy Anna Baucom

Hedy Anna Baucom

Hedy Anna Baucom, age 95, passed away peacefully May 6, 2023, at home. She was born November 18, 1927 in Tillamook, OR to Henry and Anna (Mathis) Gruber. She married Raymond Baucom June 9, 1947 who preceded her in death in March 2010. Also preceded in death were grandson Brian Cheney and great-grandson David Cheney of Tillamook. Hedy is survived by her daughter Elaine Baucom of Tillamook, grandson Derrick Cheney, sister Ruth Stelzig of Tillamook and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Tillamook Swiss Society. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023 between 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at the Tillamook Swiss Hall, 4605 Brookfield Ave., Tillamook, Or.

Service information

May 21
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 21, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Swiss Hall
4605 Brookfield Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook, OR 97141
