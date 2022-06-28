Heather Nicole Greene was born January 11, 1992 to Orrin and Debra Greene in Charleston, South Carolina. She passed away June 22, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Heather was an exceptionally kind soul. She was always passionate about helping anyone in need, human or animal. She worked in care giving for most of her adult life and consistently volunteered with the elderly on her time off. Heather’s compassion and empathy were her most defining characteristics. Everyone who met her knew she had a gift for making people feel better. When she wasn’t volunteering her time, she liked to go hiking and crocheting.
Heather is survived by her parents, Orrin and Debby Green of Newport, Oregon. Sister Brandy Brown (Chris) of Tillamook, Oregon, Brother Zachery Greene (Kim) of Eugene, Oregon, Niece and Nephew Clara and Owen Greene of Eugene, Oregon.
A Memorial Service will be held later this year. In care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
