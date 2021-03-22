Hazel Euvonne Ray-Robinson, 88, of Tillamook, passed away on March 10, surrounded by loved ones.
Hazel was born in October of 1932 to Elmer and Gladys (Baker) Kimber in Dundee, Ore.
In 1949, Hazel married her first husband, Kenneth Ray and together had seven children: triplets Lois, Betty, and Edna, Charlene, Donna, Stanley, and Michael. In the early 1970s, Hazel and Kenneth parted ways and remained friends throughout life. In 1994, Hazel married her second husband George Robinson.
Although Hazel had many difficulties and losses throughout life, she dedicated her life to being a fantastic mother/grandmother/friend; she made it her mission to improve the lives of others.
Hazel was a passionate baker and knitter and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her restaurant or knitting businesses. We will miss her greatly.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Gladys, triplets Lois, Betty, and Edna Ray, first husband Kenneth Ray, second husband George Robinson, brother Eugene Kimber, daughter Charlene Swetland, son Stanley Ray, stepson Gary Robinson, granddaughter Alissa Ray, and nephews Anthony, Bruce, and Robert Kimber. She is survived by her brother Vern (Cynthia) Kimber, daughter Donna (John) Clawson, son Michael (Penny) Ray, son-in-law Robert Swetland, daughter-in-law Peggy Ray, Grandchildren Lyndee (Pattric) Ray-Smith, Emmalea Trent, Erin (Robert) Ryan, Leah (Claire) Ray, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Clawson, Dylan (Taylor) Ray, and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers and cards, donations be sent to Adventist Health Hospice in Tillamook.
