Harvey Reeves, passed away in Tillamook, Oregon on Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born March 21, 1939. 

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Tillamook Elk's Lodge. 

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


